Emrik Osuna, 9, died on Sept. 2, 2020, after enduring horrific abuse by his parents. His father, Erik, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. 

Originally published Oct. 20 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — Erik Osuna, a Meridian father who pleaded guilty to murdering and abusing his 9-year-old son, will spend his life in prison after being sentenced by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday.

Stepmom sentenced to life in prison for murder, abuse of 9-year-old

