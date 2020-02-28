CALDWELL — The Canyon County Elections Office is encouraging voters who are currently unregistered and those who need to update their voter registration to take advantage of the early voting period that runs through March 6.
Early voting is currently available at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E Chicago St., during normal business hours.
People who utilize early voting will be able to register or change their registration prior to casting their ballot, avoiding potentially long lines and wait times on Election Day.
Election Day is March 10.