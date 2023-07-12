The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will pause demolition of the house in which four students were killed last fall and it will not be demolished before October.
The family of one of the victims had previously raised concerns about demolishing the house for its potential help with the trial, according to the University of Idaho Argonaut. The trial against Bryan Kohberger case is set for Oct. 2, but a 37-day stay was granted this week, KTVB reported.
"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind," U of I President Scott Green said in a news release. "While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."
The deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves have drawn nearly unceasing national attention since they were found stabbed to death in the rental house in November. Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus.
Outlets including CNN, the New York Times and the Daily Mail ran stories last week about the house’s potential demolition.
Earlier this month, crews began removing all personal items from the house, the release said.
“The university is working to make those items available discretely and respectfully to the families in the coming weeks,” the release said. “The house has already been released by the court, and both the prosecution and defense attorneys have said they do not oppose destruction.”
The University of Idaho announced in February that it intended to demolish the house. The owner of the home gave the house to the university, as previously reported.
“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” a memo at the time said. “Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”