Four Killed University of Idaho (copy)

A 2022 file photo shows the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren / AP file photo

The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will pause demolition of the house in which four students were killed last fall and it will not be demolished before October.

The family of one of the victims had previously raised concerns about demolishing the house for its potential help with the trial, according to the University of Idaho Argonaut. The trial against Bryan Kohberger case is set for Oct. 2, but a 37-day stay was granted this week, KTVB reported.

