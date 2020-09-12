CALDWELL — Janet Dominguez was born in Mountain Home and shortly after, her family of seven moved to Grand View, then to Bruneau and then Marsing, eventually returning to Mountain Home. The Dominguez family was a migrant farmworker family, moving around Idaho to find work in the fields.
Dominguez spoke to the Idaho Press from Moscow where she is starting her senior year at the University of Idaho. She recently accepted an internship with the National Migrant Seasonal Head Start Association, set to start in May in the nation's capital. Her focus will be on studying the ways in which migrant and seasonal Head Start programs and health care are, or could be, connected.
Dominguez is a biology major with a pre-dental emphasis, and she plans to go to dental school in a few years. She applied for the Head Start internship because she remembers growing up in El Arcoiris, which means "The Rainbow" and is the Community Council of Idaho's head start program in Mountain Home.
"I attended (El Arcoiris) basically from birth till kindergarten," Dominguez said. "My childhood was there."
Dominguez said her mother started sending her to the program because she had to go back to work in the potato fields; the workers did not get very much time off.
"It is a small center. You get close to the kids, you start to feel like a family," Dominguez said. "You learn how to write, how to read. You get to eat together, breakfast and lunch, and you have shared moments."
Community Council of Idaho operates 10 Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Programs across the state, offering early childhood education programs. The programs serve children ages 0-5 whose families primarily earn money through agricultural work or who have moved in the past two years for such work.
Dominguez's mother has worked in potato fields for years, but recently retired to help take care of her grandchildren. Her father has worked in the same dairy for 15 years, she said, and he still works there.
Dominguez is extremely close to her family, she said it was tough her first year of college when they dropped her off at U of I.
"I was about to be away from home longer than I ever had, it was hard to transition to not being around my family and away from the support I had in high school," she said.
These days things aren't as hard. Dominguez talks to her parents on the phone every day.
Her family has shaped so much of Dominguez, even her decision do pursue a career in dentistry. Her brother works as a dental hygienist, and one of her sisters works as a dental assistant.
"They are just so informed and intelligent and know how everything works in dentistry," Dominguez said. "They are part of why I got into it."
After graduating this year, Dominguez plans to complete the National Migrant Seasonal Head Start Association internship and then begin the application to dental school.
Irma Morin, the CEO of Community Council of Idaho, said Dominguez was selected out of several candidates for the internship.
"Janet is a remarkable young lady with an inspiring story about her experience growing up with a farm-working family and her experience at our Migrant Seasonal Head Start Center," Morin said.
Though the internship has been pushed back a year because of COVID-19, Dominguez said she was humbled by the experience of being selected.
"I didn't think I was going to get it, and the fact that they are sending me to D.C., it motivates me even more and makes so thankful," Dominguez said.