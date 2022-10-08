University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion.
“The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states.
The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion Act passed by the Idaho Legislature. It was meant to make employees aware of the laws and potential risks associated with conduct that might violate the laws. It has received attention from national media outlets and drew criticism from the White House.
Among its many points, the memo warns UI employees to avoid language that could be seen as counseling in favor of, referring for or promoting abortion. It also advises employees who are not physicians or health care workers to avoid counseling on or providing birth control.
Failure to do this could result in misdemeanor or felony convictions, among other consequences, the memo states.
Green’s response letter states that no university policies have been added or changed as a result of the No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
He clarified that the university does not impose criminal charges nor conduct criminal investigations.
According to Green, there are no changes to the UI’s academic freedom policy.