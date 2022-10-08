IPT-20190816-news-CScottGreen0017.jpg

University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, shown in 2019, on Wednesday sought to clarify the university’s recent memo to employees regarding communication about abortions and contraception.

University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion.

“The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states.

