The suspect in a quadruple homicide that occurred at the University of Idaho last year did not provide an alibi by Monday's deadline despite a demand from the state of Idaho to do so, instead saying his alibi will revealed as the legal process unfolds. 

Bryan Kohberger's defense team plans to prove that Kohberger was not at the location of the killings when they occurred, according to court filings submitted Monday evening. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen on Nov. 13, 2022, at a home on King Road in Moscow. The four victims were students at the University of Idaho, while Kohberger lived about 10 miles away in Pullman, Washington, and was a graduate student at Washington State University.

