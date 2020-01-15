MOSCOW — A University of Idaho first-year law student has been chosen to represent the Northwest region of the United States for the Hispanic National Bar Association.
Vanessa Romero will be one of two student-representatives with the association serving Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
According to a UI press release, Romero will serve the HNBA with two goals: for law students and lawyers to be aware of and join the association, and to support UI College of Law’s first-ever HNBA Moot Court team.
The team is one of 32 teams competing this spring in Phoenix. The team will be coached by Professor Richard Seamon, and will argue Department of Homeland Security v. Diaz, a case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. Romero is helping the team raise funds to travel and compete.
According to the HNBA, Latinos comprise 4.2% of U.S. attorneys nationwide. Latinas make up just 1.47%.
"Becoming a lawyer herself is a start, but (Romero would) like to encourage other Latinx to pursue higher education, work hard, and consider law school so that they can help others traverse the legal system," the press release said.
Romero has a bachelor's in criminal justice and sociology from Washington State University and a master's from Seattle University in criminal justice with a specialization in victimology. She also serves as vice president of the UI College of Law Latino Law Caucus.