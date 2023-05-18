UI Campus in Moscow generic (copy)

The University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

 U of I

The Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday will consider University of Idaho's proposal to create a nonprofit entity to acquire the online higher-education institution the University of Phoenix. 

The purchase price is $550 million, according to a UI frequently-asked-questions webpage. The University of Phoenix's current owners would provide $200 million in cash that will transfer to the nonprofit corporation.

