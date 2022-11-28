UI alum raises money to purchase alarams

University of Idaho alumna Kerry Ulhorn has raised more than $18,000 to purchase Birdie personal safety alarms, like the one pictured, for UI students following the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide. 

 screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Nov. 24 on KTVB.COM.

One University of Idaho alumna rallied Vandals and non-Vandals to ensure young women can defend themselves after the murders of four students on Nov. 13.

Recommended for you

Load comments