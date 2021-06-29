BOISE — Albertsons Foundation Nourishing Neighbors has granted $75,000 to United Way of the Treasure Valley for use in its summer meals program for children.
“With school out for the summer, many children in our community don’t have access to proper nutrition,” said Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of United Way of the Treasure Valley, in a news release. “We’re grateful that Albertsons Foundation Nourishing Neighbors are partnering with us to keep kids fed this summer.”
Brittany Rosenthal, community engagement manager for United Way, said the organization learned that more than 20,000 lunches would be needed between the end of summer feeding programs and the beginning of school, so it sought grant money to fill that need. The organization also is seeking volunteers to help assemble brown bag lunches between July 23-Aug. 13, Rosenthal said in the release.
During the school year, children from low-income households have access to free and reduced lunches and breakfasts through their schools. In the summertime, when kids are not attending school, community organizations such as United Way of the Treasure Valley step in to bridge the gap.
The grant is part of the foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative.
“We’re honored to partner with United Way of the Treasure Valley to help support their efforts in the fight against hunger,” said John Colgrove, Albertson’s Intermountain Division president, in the release. “We’re particularly grateful to be able to help fill the stomachs of children in our community so they can enjoy the summer break without the gnawing feeling of hunger.”
Once Interstate Bank heard about the foundation’s grant, Interstate Bank chipped in $25,000 to help with the program, rounding out the grant funding to an even $100,000, Rosenthal said.
For information on how to help, contact Rosenthal by phone at 208-440-4884 or by email at brosenthal@unitedwaytv.org.