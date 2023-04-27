BOISE — Before Kurt Ikeda’s grandfather passed away, he made a special request.
He asked that Ikeda make the journey to where he had been forced to live as a boy in Texas as part of the U.S. government’s roundup of people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, during World War II following the Japanese government’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
When Ikeda traveled to the site in Crystal City, he was surprised to find a high school there and just a few signs detailing the site’s history. For Ikeda, now the director of interpretation and education at the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome, Idaho, the experience underscores the importance of preserving important historical areas so that people can educate themselves, and so that survivors can return if they choose.
The Minidoka site has preserved five of the original 640 buildings that incarcerated 13,000 people, he said.
“I thought, ‘if I can’t have the (physical place) to tell my own personal family story, I’ll do my darndest to make sure I preserve the history of someone else,” Ikeda said.
Ikeda shared his perspective during a United Against Hate event at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library on Wednesday evening. Speakers at the event encouraged the reporting of hate crimes, learning about history, and forming connections with others in the community to advocate for the betterment of marginalized groups. In addition to Ikeda, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, former Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, and Rabbi Dan Fink of Congregation of Ahavath Beth Israel spoke.
Organized by Fink’s congregation, the Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest, Hurwit, and Boise State University, the event took place on the final day of a five-week exhibit at the library titled “Americans and the Holocaust” which encouraged visitors to reflect on that history and consider American responsibilities in the world today, said Gwyn Hervochon, an archivist and librarian at the university. The exhibit has welcomed thousands of visitors over the previous five weeks, she said.
Hurwit said the role of his office is to enforce the rule of law across the country and in Idaho when it comes to prosecuting hate crimes. But rooting out hate in communities also requires a proactive approach, he said.
“We can apply the law fairly … but building communities where there is no place for hate” is something law enforcement cannot do by itself, and requires building better communities, he said.
Hurwit defined a hate crime as violence that is motivated by hate. This is distinct from a hate incident, which may not involve physical violence and may not have affected a specific individual or group of people. But he acknowledged that because it can be difficult to categorize an incident, he suggests reporting any suspected hate crimes or incidents.
“Always overreport,” he said. If something is occurring where there is imminent danger, people can dial 911. People can also report to the police department and the FBI. Though hate crimes reported through those channels should reach the Department of Justice for review, Hurwit said reaching out to his office directly was fine as well.
Though the reporting of hate crimes is believed to be at an all-time high, they are still believed to be underreported, Hurwit said. Commonly cited barriers to reporting hate crimes included the survivors not wanting to relive the trauma they experienced, police being unable or unwilling to help, or not considering the incident significant enough, Hurwit said.
It is important that people report both events they survived as well as those they witnessed, Hurwit said. While an event may not seem significant, it might be important in the greater context of other events reported in the community, he said. Looking at a series of reports over time is one way that Hurwit’s department builds cases over the long-term, he said.
When asked to reflect on how hate-related issues in Idaho have changed over time, Ikeda said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought hate toward Asian Americans to the fore. Between 2019-2022, 11,500 Asian American hate crimes were reported across the U.S., Ikeda said. He did not have Idaho-specific data to share, he said.
Each year, in July, the Minidoka Historic Site hosts the Minidoka Pilgrimage, and invites survivors back to the site. This year will be the first time that the event will be held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ikeda said.
“The first question I got from a survivor, about 85 years old: ‘is it safe to come to Idaho?’” Ikeda said.
Reflecting on the question, Ikeda said he feels it is important to preserve sites like Minidoka to make space for survivors to visit and heal.
“I think that is our responsibility,” he said.
Fink said that though racism and hatred have always existed, “what’s changed is the fact that it has gone into the mainstream.”
He pointed to Northern Idaho, where the Aryan Nations has made its home for decades. But in the ‘90s, when Fink moved to Idaho, “nobody sought their political support. Nobody welcomed them as allies. They were beyond the pale. They are no longer beyond the pale. They are welcomed by too many people … by our legislators, by people in positions of high power. That should scare the hell out of us.”
The panelists encouraged people to educate themselves about the challenges marginalized groups face in their communities.
Buckner-Webb, who witnessed a cross being burned on the lawn of her family’s North End home when she was a child, said it is important to actively work toward all residents feeling safe.
“I think that complacency is what gets us, because we’re comfortable … (but) everybody’s not comfortable,” she said. “Everybody’s not safe in their community or in their neighborhood.”
Informing oneself, speaking up for policies that help people, and making informed voting choices can help, she said.
All of the panelists agreed that although fighting for change is easier if you can find a community of people to work with.
Fink said, “perfect coalition does not exist,” and encouraged people to build many different coalitions. For example, he said he collaborates with Catholic faith leaders on environmental efforts, and other groups on reproductive rights.
Buckner-Webb said she turns to her faith, as well as members of the community to find common cause.
“You really do have to call on a power greater than yourself,” she said. “Maybe that’s community, maybe that’s heritage, whatever it is, but you have to be in communion with somebody to take these risks that we are talking about.”