Political and parental pressures have seemingly pushed the Kuna School District board to reconsider its decision to keep grades 6-12 in a hybrid, alternating day schedule for the rest of the school year.
The district announced Friday it will hold a special meeting Monday to consider modifying its reopening plan. Superintendent Wendy Johnson will recommend the board establish a short-term task force meant to “investigate best practices going forward for the current school year and beyond,” per an action item on the board’s agenda; district spokeswoman Allison Westfall confirmed this in an email.
Since the board’s last meeting, the West Ada and Boise school districts have announced plans to return secondary students to full- or mostly full-time, in person instruction.
Kuna City Councilman Warren Christensen this week launched a petition calling on the board to reconsider. It argues many were "floored" by the Kuna board's decision and asks for either a return to full-time instruction or for a committee, like the one Johnson is recommending, to be formed.
Westfall said the follow-up meeting is being held in response to concerns expressed by parents.
At its last meeting, the school board voted 3-2 to maintain its status quo plan. The majority stressed protecting underage students, for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved, and cautioned against fraying the district's relationship with the Kuna Education Association — the district union — which opposes returning full-time until next school year, saying a shift will put too much stress on educators.
"Is one quarter worth damaging that relationship we have with our (union)?" Trustee Joy Thomas asked.
Dissenters cited shrinking area COVID-19 case numbers and the educational benefits of in-person learning. They cited Central District Health, too, after school administrators said the health district has been open to a full-time return in recent meetings.
"I was really on the fence about this decision until I heard the recommendation from Central District Health that kind of persuaded me one way," Chairman J.D. Grant said, later on the losing end of the board's vote. Trustee Russ Johnson also dissented.
Trustees Sallie Ann McArthur and Kim Nixon joined Thomas, voting in favor of the status quo.
VACCINE DATA
The district Friday released data on staff vaccination rates to the Idaho Press; around 50% of staff, including teachers, administrators and certified staff, have received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Westfall said. Vaccination rates are higher among teachers and administrators: around 69%. Of known vaccinated staff, 72.5% have received both doses. Among vaccinated teachers, 77% have had both.
As vaccination rates go up and coronavirus case totals go down locally, variants of the virus are complicating school reopening plans nationally and across the state. On Wednesday, Ada County announced variants first detected in California and the U.K. respectively were detected in county wastewater. Then on Friday, health officials announced a southwestern Idaho man tested positive for a variant first detected in Africa, the first person to do so in the state. The U.K. and Africa variants are believed to be more infectious and early research suggests they may be more deadly.
The Centers for Disease Control acknowledges U.S.-approved vaccines' effectiveness in fighting new coronavirus strain's is still unclear, but "so far" vaccines appear to recognize known variants.
Dr. David Pate, former St. Luke's Health Systems CEO, has warned districts against returning full-time in wake of variants' spread throughout the county.