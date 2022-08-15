MERIDIAN — Meridian has already laid a strong trail system within its community, Christine Richman of the Urban Land Institute said, but there’s more that could be done to improve on existing segments instead of focusing solely on connecting the system.
Three panelists from the institute, which is a nonprofit research and education organization focused on planning for development and land use, presented findings and recommendations to city staff Thursday morning on the city’s Pathways Master Plan.
The institute’s Advisory Services Group will create a report based on the presentation that will include more specific implementation plans, a Meridian Parks and Recreation spokesperson said. This report is expected to be completed and released in the fall, a spokesperson from ULI said.
“Meridian has been quite successful in creating critical mass of pathways along your irrigation system,” Richman, who is also an economic analyst and planner, said during the presentation. “You’re an example for the region in how to do that, and so this is taking things to the next level. These recommendations are focused on building on those successes that you’ve already had.”
To develop the recommendations, the panelists used the city’s established goals with its Pathways Master Plan, which is a guide for long-term trail development to create a “comprehensive network of future pathways that will connect residents to schools, parks, businesses, neighborhoods, and various recreational and entertainment destinations,” the department’s website says.
Equity was a priority, the panelists said, which includes equitable access to the network of the paths. To address this, the city should start with identifying underserved neighborhoods and populations and working to ensure comparable access to the system, said Dan Slone, a panelist with the institute and an attorney.
Shifting the city’s focus from connectivity of paths to more equitable access will open up more opportunities for more grants and funds, Slone said.
As the city goes forward with planning and improving its trail system, the panelists also strongly recommended a further emphasis on its “storytelling.” As the system grows and requires easements on private property to connect different segments, he said, a shared understanding of the system and its purpose and benefit to the community will help pave the way for better partnerships.
“Every resident should be able to understand the system as an entirety,” Slone said. “We have the impression that not everyone does.”
He told city staff that community members need to understand the challenges and the importance of maintenance and beautification of the system.
Panelists heard about “frictions in the system,” he said.
“The future will hold interactions with HOAs for you as they sort of deal with, ‘well, this is on our property but the public is coming through’ … you need to make sure that the story is a shared story of shared expectations,” Slone said.
The panelists recommended implementing a “neighborhood tool kit,” to provide residents with information about the pathway system and get connected with other neighborhoods that may already have a trail on or adjacent to their properties. The tool kit would also serve as an avenue for residents to provide input into the design of potential nearby trails.
Before official connections are made to the trail network, there are temporary solutions that can be made, such as utilizing the Ada County Highway District bike trail system and wayfinding to ensure people can get to destinations throughout the city, the panelists said.
Additionally, the group emphasized the path users’ experience as another priority. Planning should include mindful decisions about signage, stops along the way, hubs to access the trail, and pathway destinations.
Panelist Dan Anderton, who is a planner and architect, said as they looked at the city’s master plan, they noticed that it’s missing a city center. He suggested that a location outside City Hall could become some sort of town square or park, where people could gather and it could act as a central hub for the trail system.
Along existing trails, he recommended city staff look at including more “breakways,” or areas where people could rest alongside the trail. These could include a small shelter for shade, benches, or areas for children to play such as a tricycle track.
The designs for these breakways should involve significant neighborhood and community input, Anderton said. He provided examples of the community hand-painting benches, local artists’ work being displayed or installing small kiosks with local vendors.
“The really important part is that you come up with a way that is memorable, whether it’s a breakway, whether it’s a different nomenclature, but tie everything together so that the story is complete from one end to the other,” Anderton said, “that everybody is aware of what they’re getting into, what they’re looking for, what’s possible.”
As the city moves forward with these plans, the panelists also recommended that policies support the potential for economic development with pathways. Richman said that connecting Meridian’s destinations such as downtown, the Village, and Ten Mile will provide opportunities. She also recommended the city create zoning and other tools to encourage development along the trails.
The final report will include long-term and short-term goals and actions the city can take to implement the recommendations.
Parks Director Steve Siddoway said his department was provided with an opportunity to work with the institute about a year ago and he appreciated the outside expert perspective. He also acknowledged the challenges his limited staff will have when it comes to implementing the ideas in a timely manner.
“We are committed to pathways,” Siddoway told the panelists. “We do want to move forward, and that’s the reason why we accepted the opportunity and invited ULI to come and give us some advice, because we do value outside opinions. We do want to take that feedback and make what we do better.”