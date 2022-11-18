People on UI campus

Two people walk on the University of Idaho campus this past week in Moscow. The campus cleared out following the homicides of four students last weekend.

 Haadiya Tariq / For the Idaho Press

MOSCOW – A cloud has hung over the University of Idaho, a usually bustling campus that had grown empty days ahead of schedule.

Students have headed home early for Thanksgiving break in droves, with few remaining by the end of the somber week.

