The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case of a Caldwell woman who in 2014 sued the city after police smashed her windows and bombarded her home with tear gas grenades in search of a fugitive who wasn’t in her house at the time.
The case of Shaniz West was one of a few cases questioning the idea of “qualified immunity,” a doctrine that protects police and other public officials from lawsuits in certain cases. That doctrine is at the core of a national debate raging right now about police accountability in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody. Sweeping police reform measures currently under discussion by Democrats in Congress would do away with qualified immunity altogether, although Republicans have shown more resistance to the idea.
In denying West’s case — as well as others questioning qualified immunity — the court chose not to rule on whether qualified immunity is legal.
“It’s certainly surprising,” said Robert McNamara, an attorney with the Institute for Justice who represented West in her efforts to have her case heard. “The court spent the last year gathering up cases that were calling upon it to re-think the doctrine of qualified immunity, including Shaniz’s case. And this morning it denied them all, over a dissent from Justice Clarence Thomas, who called on the court to rethink the doctrine of qualified immunity and return civil rights litigation in this country to a standard that would be more recognizable to people who passed the original civil rights legislation that all of these lawsuits are based on.”
West’s case stems from August 2014, when police arrived at her home looking for her estranged boyfriend, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. She gave officers permission to enter the home, but what followed was an hourslong standoff in which police broke windows and used tear gas. Her boyfriend was never in the home, but her dog was. She originally sued the city for $350,000.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case, and ruled the officers in the case had qualified immunity — meaning they couldn’t be sued for damaging the home, since they were acting in good faith as police officers, and since no other court had ruled against the doctrine of qualified immunity. Both West and McNamara earlier this year told the Idaho Press they believed the case — or one like it — was bound for the highest court in the land.
“You never know what the Supreme Court is going to do. I do know that … there is a growing amount of controversy about this doctrine of qualified immunity,” McNamara told the Idaho Press earlier this year. “Law professors are upset about it, lower court judges are upset about it and keep filing opinions asking the Supreme Court to take a case clarifying this doctrine.”
Thomas, the lone dissenting justice, wrote he would have taken up a case questioning qualified immunity.
“I continue to have strong doubts about our … qualified immunity doctrine,” he wrote in Monday’s order. “Given the importance of this question, I would grant the petition for certiorari.”
West couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday. Earlier this year, she explained to the Idaho Press she had given officers permission to enter her home to look for her boyfriend. She gave them keys to her home and later left the scene.
“They knew that the animal was in the home and instead of trying to come in or use the keys like I had thought they would, they instead just destroyed my home, destroyed my property,” West told the Idaho Press earlier this year. “And also my dog — she was in here the whole time. I haven’t ever gotten an answer as to why. But I did, looking at the reports with my lawyers and stuff, see it was almost immediately after I left they called in SWAT. So it was like, they didn’t even give the chance or the opportunity to use the front door like I thought they would. It seems like they already had their plan and what they wanted to do.”
The Caldwell Police Department didn’t return a call from the Idaho Press on Monday seeking comment. They did not return calls earlier this year seeking comment on West’s case either. Police departments are often unable to comment on litigation until it is completely settled.
West had to live away from her home for a time while her landlord arranged for repairs to the house. She still lived there when she spoke with the Idaho Press. She estimated the damage to the home was roughly $20,000, and said the Caldwell Police Department offered to pay her $1,000 for the damage. She contacted a lawyer after that.
West was emotional speaking about the incident earlier this year, and recalled the time as a difficult one in her life.
“It’s not me having something against the police or bashing the police,” West said. “This case has nothing to do with that. It’s much, much more.”
McNamara said Monday he believes “qualified immunity needs to be abolished for everyone.”
“Qualified immunity is not a doctrine about police officers,” he said. “It’s a doctrine about government officials. And it gives government officials a free pass to violate your rights, as long as they violate your rights in a way that’s slightly different from anything that’s ever been done before. … Qualified immunity makes constitutional accountability almost impossible in a large many cases.”