The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from the city of Boise to decide whether people experiencing homelessness can sleep in public spaces.
The court’s refusal to take up the case means an earlier decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — which found Boise’s camping ordinance against sleeping outside to be unconstitutional — remains the controlling interpretation of the law under the U.S. Constitution.
The court’s justices did not comment on the case, but did add it to a list of cases, published Monday morning, that had been denied certiorari — meaning the court would not hear those cases.
Six Boise residents filed the case in 2009, each of whom claimed that between 2007 and 2009 they had been cited for violating the city’s ban on sleeping outside in public. Their attorneys have argued the city’s policy was a violation of the 8th Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment. In September, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, and ruled the city could not make it illegal for people to sleep in public spaces if there is no other place for them to stay. The city filed a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court after that.
The Boise Police Department Interim Police Chief, Mike Masterson, told the Idaho Press last week the department has written seven tickets for people violating the city’s ordinance since Jan. 1, 2019. He also confirmed Boise police officers only write citations for people sleeping in public when shelter beds are available.