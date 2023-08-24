Originally published Aug. 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $2.1 million in specialty crop block grant program funding in Idaho, the department announced in a press release issued Wednesday.
Originally published Aug. 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $2.1 million in specialty crop block grant program funding in Idaho, the department announced in a press release issued Wednesday.
The grant program will provide funding for 16 projects in Idaho that relate to enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops and creating new marketing opportunities for the producers of specialty crops.
Projects announced to receive funding relate to bees and pollination, seed quality and health, sustainability and disease management.
“With this year’s Specialty Crop Block Grant funding, Idaho is investing in innovative projects that will help address the needs of specialty crop producers within the region,” USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said in a written statement. “The funded projects will also further USDA’s efforts to ensure U.S. specialty crop products remain competitive in markets across the nation and abroad.”
The list of Idaho recipients of specialty crop block grant program funding recipients includes:
The College of Idaho will receive specialty crop block grant funding for its pollinator project to identify bee specimens from specialty crop fields to determine if nearby lands also include pollinator habitat.
“Each year I am impressed by the wide array of projects that Idaho’s grant recipients execute to further enhance the value of our specialty crops in Idaho,” Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt said in a written statement. “Specialty crops significantly contribute to Idaho’s agricultural economy, making these projects incredibly important to our state.”
Funding for the grants was authorized by the 2018 farm bill. Altogether, the USDA awarded $72.9 million in grants across 54 states and territories and Washington, D.C., for fiscal year 2023.
The funding is awarded for a three-year period that begins Sept. 30, the USDA said.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.