Idaho Agriculture (copy)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $2.1 million in specialty crop block grant program funding in Idaho, the department announced in a press release issued Wednesday.

 Sean Ellis photo

Originally published Aug. 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

