BOISE — U.S. Attorney Bart McKay Davis on Thursday announced he will retire Feb. 28.
Davis, 65, of Idaho Falls was nominated to the post by President Trump in 2017.
“It has been the honor of my professional legal career to serve the people of Idaho, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Davis said in a statement. “In the last three-plus years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens."
Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. will immediately assume office as Acting United States Attorney, a position he held for seven months in 2017.
Davis served in the Idaho Senate from 1998 until his appointment to U.S. attorney, including as majority leader for most of that time. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1978 and went on to complete his J.D. at the University of Idaho College of Law in 1980.
While U.S. attorney for Idaho, Davis hired 26 federal employees, including 10 assistant U.S. attorneys and four special assistant U.S. attorneys.
“We’ve been incredibly successful the last three years in hiring outstanding public servants," Davis said. "They are my legacy.”
During Davis’ tenure, the office filed more than 1,000 criminal cases, more than in any other three-year period, according to a press release from Davis' office. A major focus during that time was protecting children from online predators in partnership with the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Gonzalez has served as the First Assistant United States Attorney — a nonpolitical position since September 2010 and served as the office’s criminal division chief the five years preceding. He is a career prosecutor, having served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1995 and with the Department of Justice since 1991.
The District of Idaho covers all 44 counties and five tribal reservations across the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, with staffed offices in Boise, Pocatello, and Coeur d’Alene, employs 33 attorneys and 40 support staff who are responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the federal government.