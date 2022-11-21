...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
University of Idaho officials are examining the school’s approach to the remainder of the academic year, one week after a harrowing quadruple homicide left four college students dead and a community in shock.
“We are making security our top priority,” U of I President C. Scott Green said in a news conference Sunday afternoon. “We are also planning for the very real possibility that some students aren’t comfortable returning to campus. We will do our best to meet the needs of all students.”
Unease has spread throughout the Moscow community in the wake of the homicides. An unknown number of the U of I’s 9,100 undergraduate and graduate students flocked home just days before the university’s Thanksgiving-week break.
With no suspect in custody, some students are hesitant to return to school after this week’s Thanksgiving break. Others want to return to campus for structure and the comfort of the community, Green said Sunday.
“All reactions and feelings are valid, we all process tragedies differently,” he said.
The university is asking faculty to accommodate both sets of students. Instructors are considering alternative learning options, including those utilized during COVID-19 closures, to allow students to study from home or on campus.
The university will send an announcement early this week, hoping to give Vandal families time to plan over break.