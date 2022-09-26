Contraceptives-6.jpg

The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion.

The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social media. Additionally, the memo echoed culture wars in the state around critical race theory and libraries, amid a period in which schools from Boise State University to local school districts have been scrutinized.

