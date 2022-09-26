The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion.
The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social media. Additionally, the memo echoed culture wars in the state around critical race theory and libraries, amid a period in which schools from Boise State University to local school districts have been scrutinized.
“University of Idaho is committed to operating within the confines of laws of the state of Idaho which restrict expenditures of funds and activities of university employees in the areas of abortion and contraception,” the memo said.
In a follow-up statement, the University of Idaho said the law, the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, has "real ramifications for individuals" since it calls for individual criminal prosecution. It is unclear how, if at all, the University of Idaho will enforce the suggestions, but the statement said the university highly recommends employees remain neutral in the classroom to avoid violating the law.
"We support our students and employees, as well as academic freedom, but understand the need to work within the laws set out by our state," the statement said.
However, others said the university should not be able to enforce suggestions from the memo, which was sent by general counsel.
“This memo flies in the face of that First Amendment freedom,” Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Attorney Adam Steinbaugh said. “(Academic freedom) is the central plank of the university experience.”
The memo’s recommendations for compliance section specifies that condoms may be given out to prevent STDs but not as contraception, that teachers must remain neutral in classroom discussions about topics related to abortion, and that employees, including counselors, should tell students that Idaho law prohibits the university from counseling in favor of abortion.
University employees also cannot promote abortion under the law, the memo said.
When directing students to information outside of the university, staff should do so with neutrality, the memo advised.
The memo also advised that Idaho Code section 18-603 states “Every person…who wilfully publishes any notice or advertisement … for the prevention of conception … is guilty of a felony.”
The statute is “not a model of clarity,” according to the memo, but “since violation is considered a felony, we are advising a conservative approach here, that the university not provide standard birth control itself.”
Anyone convicted of violating the laws faces potential misdemeanor or felony convictions, job loss, mandatory reimbursement of funds used in violation of the law and permanent bar from future state employment, according to the memo.
“In this new and evolving legal landscape, how these laws will be enforced remains unclear,” the memo said. “Accordingly, the university and its employees should be aware of the potential risks and penalties associated with conduct that may be perceived to violate the laws.”
Many of the prohibited activities appear to come from the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, which passed in 2021. Almost all those who testified from all sides of the issue in front of the House State Affairs Committee testified against the bill, as previously reported.
The law prohibits the use of public funds for abortion, including specifically that no tuition or fees paid to a public institution of higher education can be used to pay for, provide counsel in favor of or make a referral for abortion.
Boise State sent a link with FAQs to faculty and staff regarding the No Public Funds for Abortion Act and Idaho abortion law in a Sept. 13 newsletter. The Idaho Press obtained the FAQs and the document was posted on social media.
The FAQs say that curriculum and training could include “general information and education materials that discuss abortion,” as long as there is no prohibited activity, such as promoting abortion.
The FAQs said that private individuals outside their employment have First Amendment rights to political speech. If a pregnant student reaches out for advice, the FAQs advise the best solution is to refer the student to BSU’s licensed counselors and medical providers or to outside counselors.
“Faculty should not be providing advice or guidance to students in this scenario,” the FAQs said.
As for the University of Idaho memo, Steinbaugh said it’s not just pro-abortion rights staff who would be affected.
“If you are a pro-life faculty member, now suddenly your speech is in the line of fire too because in order to remain neutral, you can’t criticize abortion,” Steinbaugh said. “This memo has it in for people of all views on this issue but it puts an extra thumb on the scale when it comes to arguments that would be seen as promoting abortion.”
This is not the first controversy over academic speech in Idaho. Last fall, a Boise State professor came under fire for referring to independent women as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome.”
The university issued a statement at the time that said, “Boise State University understands that the open exchange of ideas, which is fundamental to education, can introduce uncomfortable and even offensive ideas. However, the university cannot infringe upon the First Amendment rights of any members of our community.”
And in 2021, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin started a task force to examine indoctrination in Idaho schools, including critical race theory, communism and Marxism, as previously reported.
But Idaho may not be alone in dealing with speech around abortion.
“I think as the law around abortion is shifting, I think that you’re going to see an increase in efforts by states, including Idaho, to regulate speech around or about abortion,” Steinbaugh said.
However, Steinbaugh said the law has recognized for decades the importance of protecting academic freedom.
“I think we should always be concerned whenever the state is attempting to regulate speech, especially as a stand-in for regulating conduct,” Steinbaugh said. “It’s one thing if the state is going to make particular conduct unlawful, but if they’re saying speech about this conduct is also unlawful, that raises important First Amendment concerns.”