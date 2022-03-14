2020
March 13 – Gov. Brad Little declares a state of emergency due to the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, and Idaho announces its first recorded case.
Nampa City Council adopts an emergency resolution limiting mass gatherings at public venues.
Caldwell cancels events, including the mayor’s annual State of the City address.
College of Idaho cancels all remaining athletic competitions for the spring.
March 15 – The Idaho Education Association requests Idaho’s public schools close for three weeks. Little leaves the decision up to local school leaders.
March 16 – BSU football suspends spring football practices.
March 18 – Treefort music festival is postponed. It was later canceled for the year.
March 19 – Boise Mayor Lauren McLean orders indoor dining and drinking to shut down at restaurants and bars in the city.
March 20 – Meridian Mayor Robert Simison enacts social distancing rules for restaurants, bars, and gyms.
March 25 – The governor issues a “stay at home order,” sending non-essential workers home and ceasing dine-in operations at all restaurants in the state. The order was set to last 21 days.
March 26 – Idaho reports its first deaths from the virus, two in Blaine County and one in Canyon County.
April 15 – Little extends stay-home order through April 30.
April 16 – Rep. Heather Scott calls governor “Little Hitler,” compares treatment of nonessential workers to Holocaust victims.
April 17 – More than 1,000 people rally at the Capitol against the stay-home order.
April 21 – A Meridian woman is arrested on a misdemeanor charge after violating the city of Meridian’s closure of playgrounds and failing to leave after multiple requests from police.
May 9 – BSU holds its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony.
May 30— Idaho moves into stage 3 of reopening plan, bars and theaters are allowed to reopen.
June 5 — Idaho surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 cases.
June 18 — CDH announces bars will once again have to shutter their doors due to a large spike in cases traced back to the watering holes.
June 22 – Idaho Department of Corrections announces the first case of COVID-19 in an inmate in its custody. By July 3, more than 100 inmates tested positive.
July 24 – A White House COVID-19 Task Force lists Idaho as a COVID-19 “red zone” for its high case rate.
Aug. 13 — The Albertsons Boise Open is held without spectators.
Sept. 11 — Boise Pride is held virtually.
Oct. 1 — President Trump announces he has COVID-19
Oct. 19-20 – West Ada teachers protest in-person teaching, two days of school get canceled.
Oct. 24 – Boise State football begins delayed season in empty Albertsons Stadium.
Nov. 12 — Boise School District moves to 100% remote learning, pauses all athletics.
Nov. 13 — Gov. Little mobilizes Natl. Guard, moves Idaho back to stage 2 of reopening; called up more guardsmen in early December.
Nov. 19 – Mayor McLean announces enforcement of mask orders in Boise; police later make arrests, issue citations to violators.
Nov. 28 – Boise State cancels football game with San Jose State because of COVID outbreak within BSU’s team; subsequent game at UNLV also canceled. BSU later elected to opt out of a bowl game citing COVID-19
Dec. 3 – 104 legislators gather at Statehouse despite COVID-19 issues
Dec. 7 – McCall Winter Carnival is canceled
Deb. 8 – Central District Health meeting is canceled after hundreds of protesters rally outside district offices, board members’ homes; one arrest is made, three warrants are issued.
Dec. 14 – First Idahoan receives COVID vaccine
2021
Jan. 12 – Little announces an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination timeline for those aged 65 and older, teachers and first-responders.
Jan. 15 – The House rejects a request to allow members to vote remotely due to a high risk of COVID-19. The request was made by former Rep. Muffy Davis who is paralyzed and has compromised lung function.
Jan. 21 – The director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts tells state lawmakers that the pandemic had claimed 30% of jobs in the arts.
Feb. 2 – Little eases virus restrictions to allow large gatherings, citing dropping case counts.
Feb. 12 – Officials tell lawmakers that Idaho state parks saw a “record-shattering 7.7 million” visitors during the pandemic. This is around 1.2 million more than the previous year.
Feb. 16 – Boise State announces that 900 fans, or about 10% of the stadium’s capacity, are allowed to attend a men’s basketball game against Utah State. The Broncos had been playing in front of empty seats all season long.
Feb. 17 – Central District Health announces that two new variants of the virus had been detected in Ada County wastewater.
March 9 – The state announces Idahoans age 45 and up will be made eligible to get vaccines. During the announcement, Little said, “We’ve turned the corner in our pandemic fight, and I believe the worst part is behind us.”
March 11 – President Joe Biden signs the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Idaho leaders spoke in opposition to the package, named the American Rescue Plan.
March 15 - House panel votes to back bill prohibiting all future mask mandates
March 19 – It’s reported that more than a dozen infections have been recorded at the Statehouse since the session began in January. The Legislature abruptly shut down the next day due to the outbreak. They stayed shut down for two weeks.
March 29 – Nampa School District students and many others in the region return to in-person learning.
April 27 – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eases guidelines, saying that fully vaccinated people could go unmasked while outside as long as they weren’t in large crowds.
May 3 – St. Luke’s announces a new mobile vaccine unit to provide immunizations in rural and underserved communities.
May 11 – Gov. Little withdraws Idaho from federal unemployment programs
May 25 – BSU announces plans to host full-capacity crowds during upcoming sports seasons
May 27 – Briefly serving as acting Gov., McGeachin issues exec. order forbidding mask mandates; Gov. Little rescinds it the next day.
June 4 – Data analysis reveals Idaho schools did not know about or report more than half of student COVID-19 cases in past school year.
June 15 – West Ada school board trustees unanimously vote to return the district to a full school week and remove the face mask requirement.
July 12 – Boise School District changes its policy and says students can choose whether they wear a mask.
July 15 – Lt. Gov. McGeachin holds a press conference and rally against Idaho hospital systems’ decision to require their employees to be vaccinated.
July 19 – More than 1,000 people gather outside of St. Luke’s to protest vaccine requirements for hospital staff.
July 22 – Health officials at a press conference say that another COVID surge is taking place in the state, driven by the unvaccinated population.
July 29 – Treefort greenlights a full schedule, puts tickets up for sale. The music festival later announced it would require proof of vaccinated or or have a negative test to enter.
Aug. 3 – Boise School District reverses course and makes masks mandatory due to increasing cases in the county.
Aug. 11 – Idaho’s four-year universities announce that masks will again be required on their campuses.
Aug. 13 – Micron says it will require new hires to be vaccinated. Current workers who aren’t vaccinated must test weekly, the company said.
Aug. 16 – Nampa City Councilman Darl Bruner compares COVID protocols to racial segregation.
Aug. 24 – State health officials say that ICU admissions for the virus hit an all-time high.
West Ada school trustees vote to require masks for staff and says students may opt out with a permission slip from a parent.
Aug. 26 – Little announces the opening of three COVID-19 antibody treatment centers and funding for expanded hospital capacity.
Aug. 31 – Little redeploys National Guard to help fight the pandemic.
Sept. 5 – Idaho reaches record numbers of emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and ICU patients.
Sept. 8 – West Ada School District mandates masks following a teacher’s death from COVID complications. High school teacher Mike McCrady died at age 45. Students at three high schools in the district later staged walkouts to protest the masking policy.
Sept. 14 — BSU announces it will offer vaccinations at football games and reward those wearing masks.
Sept. 16 – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activates crisis standards of care across the state, creating guidelines to ration health care resources amid a surge of COVID patients that is overwhelming hospitals.
Oct. 1 – It’s reported that the Boise VA Medical Center, which had opened its doors to civilians Sept. 8, rented a disaster portable morgue unit to deal with the rising numbers of deaths from the virus.
Oct. 6 – Idaho surpasses 3,000 deaths from the virus.
Oct. 29 – Idaho joins a multistate lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate
Nov. 9 – Idaho public health officials confirm the state’s first child to die from the virus was an infant living in the Southwest District Health region. The baby died in October.
Nov. 15 – The Idaho Legislature reconvenes to consider setting up a legal fund to cover litigation over federal vaccine mandates. Lawmakers adjourned on Nov. 17 after passing one non-binding memorial to Congress expressing the Legislature’s disapproval of the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine requirements.
Nov. 22 – Crisis standards of care are deactivated in most of the state, and left in effect in North Idaho.
Dec. 10 – Health officials say the new omicron variant is identified for the first time in Idaho in an Ada County resident.
Dec. 20 – Crisis standards of care are deactivated in North Idaho.
2022
Jan 7 – Primary Health temporarily closes some clinics because too many staff are out sick with the COVID.
Jan. 12 – Caldwell School District schools close for two days because of student and staff cases. Nampa School District later also closes schools.
Jan 24 – The state reactivates crisis standards of care across three health districts in southwestern Idaho.
Jan. 31 – Little activates the National Guard for the fourth time to help fight the pandemic.
Feb. 15 – Crisis standards are deactivated for Southwestern Idaho hospitals.
Feb. 25 – The CDC announces that many Americans can safely take a break from wearing masks.
March 1 – Idaho’s four-year universities adopt a masks-optional policy.
March 4 – Boise lifts its mask requirement for city buildings and events.
March 8 – Little announces that he will end the statewide public health disaster emergency declaration, effective April 15
March 13 – The two year anniversary of Idaho’s first COVID-19 case.