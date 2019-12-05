KUNA — Two inmates who on Wednesday walked away from the Idaho Department of Correction’s South Boise Women’s Correctional Center are once again in custody.
At 5:37 p.m., Kesha Kandler, 22, of Caldwell, and Whitney Wickwire, 19, of Missoula, Montana were reported missing from the facility, located off of Pleasant Valley Road near Kuna, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction. Ada County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with the women a few hours later at about 9 p.m., near the intersection of Gowen and Pleasant Valley roads — about six miles from the facility.
Kandler had been sentenced in November to the department’s custody for possession of a controlled substance. She’d been sentenced to serve at least one-and-a-half years in prison, and possibly up to three years. That sentence was suspended though, according to the release, and she was ordered to take part in the department’s retained jurisdiction program. She would have completed the program on Nov. 6, 2020.
Wickwire was sentenced to prison earlier this year for possession of a stolen vehicle in Kootenai County, according to the release. She was sentenced to serve between two and five years in prison, but was also ordered to participate in the department’s retained jurisdiction program. She would have completed the program on Oct. 27, 2020.
Both women were booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of escape by one charged, convicted or on probation for a felony, according to the jail roster. They are scheduled to appear in court later today.