BOISE — Police arrested two Philadelphia women on Tuesday after officers said the pair flew to Boise and bought $11,000 worth of gift cards with stolen credit cards.
Miara Armstead, 25, and Danielle Taylor, 28, were both booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of several felonies. Police believe the two women flew to Boise on Tuesday morning and started to make expensive purchases of gift cards, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police received word the women acted suspiciously when asked to provide identification to verify the purchases. When officers reached out to the Organized Crime Retail Association of Idaho, they learned two people matching descriptions of the women were at a store in the 7900 block of Overland Road. When officers arrived, they found one of the suspects, later identified as Armstead, on the scene, and arrested her.
Taylor, however, got into a car and evaded police, according to the release. She backed into a a police car while striking another car, then sped across a landscaping bed and into oncoming traffic, police say.
Officers searched the area and eventually found the vehicle at a gas station on Airport Way. Police made contact with Taylor as she was walking away from the vehicle. According to the release, she didn’t obey officers’ commands.
“After a brief struggle she was physically taken into custody,” according to the release.
Police found the women had five stolen credit cards, which officers believe the women stole from two local restaurants earlier in the day. The women were wanted on suspicion of having committed similar crimes in New York, New Jersey, California and Florida, according to the release. Armstead is charged with two counts of grand theft and three counts of burglary, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository. A judge in her case set her bail at $200,000. Taylor was charged with seven felonies — including acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, and burglary — and one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, according to the repository. The same judge set her bail at $500,000.
Both women are scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 21.