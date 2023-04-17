Teaching can happen anywhere — in a classroom, using dry erase markers to write equations on a desk, or in a coffee shop, blowing up balloons to make a tiny hovercraft.
Every year, the U.S. president names teachers as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). Teachers are initially nominated by a peer or parent of a previous student. After teachers are nominated, they go through an extensive application process that requires them to send in a video of them teaching students, among other things.
This year, six Idaho teachers are in the running as finalists. Among them are two West Ada School District teachers: Suzanne Fore, an advanced mathematics instructor at Centennial High School, and Amber McVey, an Earth science and astronomy teacher at Virtual School House, an online school based in Meridian that serves grades 9-12.
Fore and McVey have one thing in common: they both believe in putting kids first.
Fore has spent 24 years working in education, 17 of those years spent in the classroom. In California, Fore worked as an administrator, but moved to Idaho four years ago to come back to teaching. Now she teaches college trigonometry, AP Calculus and student council. Fore also coaches the school swim team.
Students come to her class, not just to learn, but to make a sandwich and talk with Fore. Students have also been known to use her online videos of Fore teaching her class for their math classes, regardless of whether or not they have a class with her.
“It’s about providing a safe environment and a class they want to come to to learn and build their confidence,” Fore said. “I just need them to leave here knowing that they can do any math that is put in front of them.”
Fore looks at her job as more than just learning her students' names: she learns what they like and what they care about. She goes to their baseball games and cheers them on in extracurriculars. In the classroom, she takes every test her students take. Building that trust and rapport gives her students the freedom to express their needs to her, so she can teach them better.
“I have three kids,” Fore said. “I want to treat my students here the way I want my kids to be treated.”
That philosophy could be why Fore was given an award from the football team. Every year they recognize a teacher that they feel supports them.
“I was very honored,” Fore said. “Those are the things that I cherish: it’s the note, it’s the email, it’s the ‘my kid likes you.’ I went home that day thinking ‘yup, I’m doing a good job.’”
She felt the same way after getting an email from the parent who nominated Fore for the PAEMST award this year. Their student had already graduated, but never stopped talking about how influential Fore’s class was.
“The kids are more than a math class or more than a GPA. They're more than where they go to college. They're little humans,” Fore said.
McVey has been nominated several times during her 14-year teaching career. Her mission has always been to expose students to science, regardless of their economic status.
“Science is powerful,” McVey said. “Bringing it to kids is, I think, one of the most important jobs in the world.”
While McVey knew she was going to be a teacher, she wasn’t anticipating being seduced by science. Four of her six degrees are in English teaching, literature or reading education. McVey, being certified to teach K-12 science, focuses on teaching her students to be scientists that can communicate well. Scientists, she said, have failed in communication, resulting in a “deep-rooted disbelief” in scientists.
“Science opens the door to see the world … you can embed science in everything you teach,” McVey said. “We can also talk, using science, about economics, what resources are available worldwide, and how different areas have different needs.”
One question guides McVey: how can she embrace the science she teaches students through simple tools? The question leads her to craft catapults for stale marshmallows out of popsicle sticks and rubber bands, circuits out of paper, and mini hovercrafts from a CD and balloon.
She does all of it for the kids, McVey said.
“I've had kids come back to me 10 years later who are going into electrician programs because in fifth grade, we made a paper circuit,” McVey said. “Empowering them through activities that are accessible is important because now, they can take this home and play with their mom or dad because mom and dad access this.”
McVey’s science efforts aren’t limited to the classroom. She has done work with the Idaho STEM Access Center, working for more STEM access in schools.
“We are providing Idaho with the individuals of tomorrow,” McVey said.
Even though winning the award would be incredible, McVey said her motivation throughout the application process was thinking about other teachers who deserve the spotlight.
“One of the reasons I applied and jumped through the many hoops is because I think teachers need to be acknowledged,” McVey said. “Just because I was nominated doesn't mean that I'm necessarily the best, it just means I'm the one someone noticed. I think teachers need to start getting noticed for all the amazing things they're doing.”
According to Andrea Baerwald, Science Coordinator with Idaho State Department of Education, that’s exactly what the awards are for.
“So many times, the community and society in general focuses on the negative things happening in schools or what's not happening in schools, and this is a way to focus on the amazing things that teachers do every day in their classroom,” Baerwald said. “This award is not a popularity contest. It really is looking at their instruction. … It's really designed to look at their teaching and what they're doing for their students.”
PAEMST awards were established in 1983. It’s the highest award K-12 STEM teachers can receive from the United States government. The award alternates, recognizing kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers and seventh through 12th-grade teachers every other year. A panel of educators, mathematicians and scientists assess applications and recommend nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, specifically selecting teachers with dedication to improving STEM education and distinct instruction in the classroom.
Up to 108 teachers are recognized with the PAEMST award each year. Awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., and attend several events. They also receive a $10,000 award and a certificate signed by the president.
This year’s Idaho mathematics finalists are Fore, Natalie Woods, Dr. Duane Peck and Naomi Finnegan. The science finalists are McVey and Kameron Yeggy.
Peck is a math teacher in the Vallivue School District, Yeggy teaches astronomy for the Boise School District, Woods teaches math in the Bonneville Joint School District and Finnegan teaches both math and science in the Grangeville Joint School District.