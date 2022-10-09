New Progress flag

After Boise residents’ Bretty Perry and John Michael Schert’s Progress flag was burned, a new one was immediately put up in its place.

 Courtesy of Brett Perry and John Michael Schert

BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related, however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community.

The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized members of the LGBTQ community.

A picture of the Progress flag that was burned while it was hanging on a residence’s porch.
The front windows were smashed at The Community Center the same night a Progress flag was burned at a private residence.

