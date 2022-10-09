BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related, however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community.
The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized members of the LGBTQ community.
Following this incident, police were also called to The Community Center located on N. Orchard Street, which is a communal space for local LGBTQ+ people. Two front glass windows were shattered at the center sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. BPD told Boise Weekly that both investigations are ongoing.
The flag burning Brett Perry and John Michael Schert live at the house where the Progress flag was vandalized, and Schert said although this is the first time they reported it to the authorities, it’s not the first time the flag was vandalized.
They first put up a Progress flag in August of 2020, and it was stolen in January of 2022. On Aug. 10, 2022, it was defaced with some kind of substance. Schert said the person also used the same substance to cover their surveillance camera. In the most recent incident, the person snuck around the side of the video camera to avoid being detected, and then blocked it with some kind of fabric before burning it. Schert said it was clearly an act of intimidation. The couple has lived in Boise for 15 years.
“We immediately reported it,” said Schert, “and the city sent its LGBTQ liaison within the hour to speak with us. It’s not a hate crime, they are calling it something else.”
Hate crime laws in Idaho
Idaho is one of 18 other states that don’t have hate crime protections for people in the LGBTQ+ community. Instead, Idaho has something called Malicious Harassment — it’s unlawful for people to “maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin.” The law states that defacing includes, “cross-burnings or the placing of any word or symbol commonly associated with racial, religious or ethnic terrorism on the property of another person without his or her permission.” The law does not mention crimes against people due to their sexual orientation.
Schert said that they will not be silent about what happened and that unfortunately they are anticipating more acts of aggression towards them.
“Intimidation only works when it silences, and we will not be silent,” said Schert. “This is clearly a pattern and we will not be silenced. Our hope is that if someone burns down one flag we, and the community, will get 1,000 more flags to put up. If we feel afraid then they have won.”
Schert and Perry said that the community has rallied around them following the incident. Within the hour, Boise City Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton had come to their house and erected a new flag. They are encouraging people to get Progress flags and fly them year round and to ask local businesses to fly the flag to show support.
The Community Center damage
The center, which first opened in 1983, provides a space for members of the community to meet. Different groups use the facility throughout the week and it also has a food bank, youth group, library and online library and lists different services that members of the community may need, such as doctors or realtors who are LBGTQ+ friendly.
Board member Javier Smith joined a couple of years ago. He said the center started strong in the ‘80s when it began, and over time membership waxes and wanes. The center is slowly trying to build itself into a bigger organization for the community, he said.
The front windows need to be replaced, and Smith said some people have also said to him that they’ve seen signs of someone trying to break in through the back door. He doesn’t know the cost of the window replacement yet but anticipates it to be around $2,000.
Smith said it feels like a message where the perpetrator is saying, ‘you aren’t welcome here.’ But we are here, he said, “and we are going to fix the windows and I want to get the signs repainted.”
Similar to the way the community rallied to show support to Schert and Perry, it has also come together to help support the center. Boise Pride is matching donations to TCC, and Schert and Perry are asking people to donate to the center as well.
“We can all do a lot of good in the face of this violence,” said Schert.
Smith said TCC is run entirely by volunteers and anyone who would like to help can contact the organization. People who want to donate to the center can go to its website at tccidaho.org.