Idaho State University in Pocatello is helping to expand rapid COVID-19 testing in Idaho, including at two Treasure Valley pharmacies.
Custom Rx Pharmacy in Kuna and Medical Clinic Pharmacy in Caldwell will receive a rapid testing system that can provide results within 15 minutes.
"Citizens who have experienced symptoms within five days of seeking testing, including Medicaid recipients and uninsured patients, will be eligible to receive a rapid antigen test. All other individuals will be tested via a self-administered nasal swab, and samples will be transferred to an in-state laboratory for analysis and reporting," a press release from Idaho State University said.
The university is working with the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network of Idaho to expand testing sites in Idaho, and will be providing rapid testing machines in eight other Idaho cities.
The participating pharmacies will bill Idaho Medicaid for service delivery and sample collection. At the start of the rollout, the rapid tests will be paid for by grant funding. But, patients might need to pay up to $95 for laboratory analysis depending on their insurance. Most insurance companies are covering this cost, and the lab has funds to cover the costs for Medicaid and uninsured patients, the release said.
"The ultimate goal is to establish community-based pharmacies as key testing partners and develop a sustainable reimbursement model to support these partners," said Shanna O'Connor, an assistant clinical professor at Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy.