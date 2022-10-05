If there’s one thing that goes with crisp October air and autumn leaves falling, it’s corn mazes.
Two family farms in the Treasure Valley feature big corn mazes and other activities in celebration of the harvest season.
This is the first fall season for Flaming Acres Farm, located on 20046 Lower Pleasant Ridge Road in Caldwell and owned by Debbie and Dion Flaming. The 13-acre corn maze is the Flamings’ first, but it won’t be their last.
The Flamings are both retired educators, but they don’t see themselves as retired.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Dion Flaming said. “We’ve gone from working full time as teachers, to doing this full time.”
Guests at Flaming Acres can cut sunflowers, go to the pumpkin patch, walk the maze and enjoy a hay ride, Debbie Flaming said. There is a zip line in the works for following years, Dion Flaming said.
“We have always been very oriented towards working with families, with teenagers, with children. I’ve been a school administrator and she’s been a counselor,” Dion Flaming said. “People are an important part of our lives, and we just enjoy reaching out to them and providing something positive for them because families need that today.”
They acquired the farm about four years ago, when the 38 acres next to their home was going to be sold and developed.
“We love making beautiful areas and places with plants and making these little cozy spots for folks when they come out,” Debbie Flaming said.
Since they were about to retire anyway, Dion Flaming decided to buy the land and develop it into farmland.
“We wanted to do something that would promote the community,” Dion Flaming said. “We’ve always worked with people.”
Meanwhile, Jim and Hillary Lowe own the well-established Lowe Family Farmstead on 2500 S Eagle Road in Kuna. According to Hillary Lowe, this is their 26th fall season.
“We’re definitely celebrating the harvest season, rather than Halloween on our farm,” Hillary Lowe said. “This is the culmination of a year’s worth of work for farmers and this season celebrates that.”
This year, their corn maze is “legendary” with bigfoot at the center of it. In addition to the maze, the farm has a pumpkin patch that spans about 25 acres with nearly 60 varieties of pumpkins ripe for the picking.
The maze is about 18 acres — larger than most corn mazes, according to Hillary Lowe. Jim Lowe designed the maze on a computer and then started cutting the corn in May. The cutting process takes only a day or two, Hillary Lowe said.
A night at the farmstead includes hay rides, farm animals, a ropes course and, of course, lots of food made right on the farm. Guests can also purchase apples for apple blasting, or go gem mining.
“Something that’s exciting that’s coming up to go along with our legendary Sasquatch theme, is that we have a lumberjack show coming beginning Oct. 13,” Hillary Lowe said.
One of the farm’s signature pieces is Rusty “the very big beast.” The inflatable dragon sits on the farm and is very popular for kids, Hillary Lowe said.
“We connect our guests to agriculture so they can learn about agriculture while having fun on our farm,” Hillary Lowe said.
The farmstead started out as just a corn maze, which the couple started working on while they were in college 20 years ago. Jim grew up farming and wanted to pursue it even though he didn’t have a family farm to go to. Hillary, on the other hand, was not looking into farming.
“I have a lot of respect for agriculture and farming because that’s what my dad did when he was a kid,” she said. “It was not necessarily something I was looking to be a part of, but I do love it now.”