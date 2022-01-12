BOISE — Two state lawmakers announced that they'd tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and left the Capitol, and a third was at home awaiting test results.
Rep. John Gannon and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, both Boise Democrats, tested positive for COVID, according to a statement from the House and Senate Democrats. The two learned of their test results and promptly left the Statehouse.
Both wore masks while at the Capitol this week, the statement said. Individuals who were in close contact have been notified and will get tested.
Meanwhile, Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, announced during a live-streamed meeting of the Change in Employee Compensation Committee on Wednesday afternoon that he was at home awaiting test results. Holtzclaw, who co-chairs the committee, participated remotely in the meeting via Zoom, as did Gannon.
Last spring, the legislative session took an unprecedented two-and-a-half-week break after a major COVID outbreak among lawmakers and staff. This year's session again convened in person with no mask requirement or other precautions, despite the pandemic.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.