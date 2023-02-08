Two Star parents are moving forward with a claim against the West Ada School District because of the alleged treatment of their disabled 5-year-old student.
The West Ada School District said it does not comment on potential or pending litigation. The law firm representing the parents did not return a request for comment.
The claim said that they were told the child “had to be physically ‘dragged’ from the classroom.” The mother was “disturbed by this information” and contacted the principal.
Five days later, the principal allegedly said the student had been physically dragged from the classroom.
The next day, according to the claim, someone expressed that a teacher had held the student’s legs when the child was “physically removed from the classroom.” Video footage allegedly showed the student “being shoved and drug by an adult from inside the classroom.”
“Before being repeatedly dragged from the classroom, (redacted) loved school,” the claim said. “He was excited to go, and had good things to report on returning home. Now, however, (redacted) is by virtue of the physical trauma experienced at school at the hands of his educators terrified to return to school.”
The claim, sent to West Ada, Ada County and the state of Idaho, said to direct all further communications related to the claim to the law firm. Additionally, the law firm said to protect and preserve all materials related to what happened and requested the school district provide documents relating to their child and the incident.