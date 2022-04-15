Republican voters in Meridian will have the choice between two conservatives vying for state Senate in legislative District 21, in another race that appears to show a split in the local Republican party.
Earlier this year, incumbent Sen. Regina Bayer announced she would not seek reelection.
The two candidates are Meridian City Councilmember Treg Bernt and local business owner Thad Butterworth. Both are Republicans who share disparate views on a number of issues.
“Well, I’m actually a conservative,” Butterworth said in a March interview with Miste Karlfeldt, a far-right activist with Health Freedom Idaho, on what sets him apart from Bernt. Bernt's website says he plans to “Defend Conservative Idaho Values.”
Meridian, a heavily conservative community, has seen this type of divisive politics before — last year's city council races saw far-right candidates face off against more traditional conservative incumbents. District 21, like other Senate races in Idaho this year, offers a glimpse into how the balance of power could shift as the May 17 primary election fast approaches.
The candidates
In 2020, Butterworth said he launched ConservativesOf: Meridian, which is part of the ConservativesOf Political Action Committee, an Eagle-based super PAC which raised $73,000 in the 2020 election cycle and has continued fundraising this year, according to FEC records.
ConservativesOf: Meridian criticized Bernt and two other councilmembers for the non-discrimination ordinance, as well as their record of managing Meridian’s growth.
Now the two are running against each other.
Despite their history, both candidates have some similarities.
Both men are business owners and grew up elsewhere before moving to the Treasure Valley. Bernt grew up in Pocatello, and Butterworth was raised in Oregon before moving to Payette.
Bernt and Butterworth also have expressed anti-abortion sentiments and pro-Second Amendment beliefs.
However, the two have different views on some of the biggest issues facing Idaho.
Bernt’s priorities include finding new funding mechanisms for schools and state roadways. He said the biggest issues facing Idaho are education and property tax reform.
“At the local level, we don’t have much to do with education or property taxes or how they’re reformed,” Bernt said. “I feel like my local experience tackling these strong issues, these hard issues of education and property tax reform is very important.”
For Butterworth, the most critical issue facing Idaho today is federal overreach. It’s a topic he has stood up for before, when he testified at a 2021 Meridian City Council meeting to say a ban on parking in front of mailboxes was government overreach.
Butterworth’s positions include reducing taxes and regulations, working for school choice and removing COVID-19 restrictions.
“District 21 is a very conservative district, and one of the things that I observed through the whole process as we watched the redistricting happen was that there wasn’t anybody who really represented conservative values for that seat,” Butterworth said.
Bernt’s endorsements include Meridian business owners, the Meridian City Council and the current and former mayors of Meridian.
Butterworth has announced endorsements from retiring State Sen. Regina Bayer, U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher and several far-right groups, including Citizens Alliance of Idaho.
Bernt has had some run-ins with the law, including a felony aggravated battery charge in 2006 that was later dismissed, according to court records. Bernt told the Idaho Press the charge resulted from an altercation after his then-wife’s boyfriend stopped by his house. He said he regretted the “emotional transgression.”
He also has several driving infractions and had his license suspended for 11 days in 2011, court records show, though Bernt said he did not remember the suspension.
Butterworth, in his March interview with Karlfeldt, made accusations against Child Protective Services without evidence, saying that CPS arrested homeschool and Christian teachers who were unaccredited in the 1980s.
Asked where he got this information, Butterworth did not provide a source but told the Idaho Press to dig deeper.
The complicated history
In 2018, Bernt voted against a Meridian non-discrimination ordinance which banned discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. Later, Butterworth attempted to overturn the ordinance.
“I believe in equality for all,” Bernt said when he voted against the ordinance. “I struggle with this only on the basis of my deep philosophical view on the role of government.”
Bernt said that the state needed to talk about it at the very least, though he said he wasn't telling legislators how to vote.
"It upsets me that they put us — different municipalities in the state of Idaho in this position where we have this dialogue, when it's their responsibility to act," Bernt said.
Butterworth said in March that he got drawn into local politics by seeking to overturn the ordinance. In his eyes, it was troublesome that Bernt said it was the state’s responsibility to act.
“At the state level, we’ve fought them every time they tried to do the ‘Add the Words’ campaign,” Butterworth said in the March interview with Karlfeldt. “Most conservatives understand, this is a backdoor way for people to control your speech, and to control what you believe. It’s a pretty big fight for us.”
The ‘Add the Words’ campaign seeks to add the words “sexual orientation and gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act.
Polarization
The issue of polarization has been rising in the Gem State, and the Legislature itself has seen division. The Idaho Press asked each candidate how they would deal with division, if elected.
Bernt said he would want to be a bridge between the right and the far right.
“There's no doubt that fringe politics have had a really substantial impact on Idaho politics,” Bernt said.
Butterworth said people have strong opinions because they are all individuals.
“There’s good division and there’s bad division,” Butterworth said. “I think some of that is just fine. I’m not afraid of conflict. … It’s OK to have disagreements. You have to remain on the respectful side of things and you have to work past the disagreement and find solutions.”