...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Washington and northeastern Malheur Counties through 545 PM MDT...
At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Brosman Mountain, or 15 miles west of Weiser, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Indian Head Mountain around 510 PM MDT.
Moores Hollow around 520 PM MDT.
Weiser, Ontario and Annex around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brandy Yearous, center-right, hugs Leslie Majors during a ceremony at Lone Star Middle in Nampa on Tuesday. Yearous, an office manager at the school, and Majors, a nurse, were honored for performing life-saving CPR on substitute teacher Lonnie Choate during a cardiac arrest incident he had at the school in April.
Brandy Yearous, second from left, and Leslie Majors, second from right, receive their Lifesaver Awards for CPR they performed on Lone Star Middle School teacher Lonnie Choate, sitting in the foreground of this photo, in April.
Photo provided by Nampa School District
Leslie Majors and Brandy Yearous were honored as heroes on Tuesday.
Majors, a nurse at Lone Star Middle School in Nampa, and Yearous, an office manager, were each presented with the American Heart Association’s “Lifesaver Award” for their efforts that saved the life of a substitute teacher at the school on April 17.
The two were presented the award by the Nampa Fire Department during a short ceremony at Lone Star.
According to a news release from the Nampa School District, Majors and Yearous quickly administered their “top-notch CPR skills” when the teacher, Lonnie Choate, suffered a medical emergency that led to cardiac arrest.
The incident happened during school hours at Lone Star in the hallway.
“They quickly assessed the situation and jumped into action, giving lifesaving chest compressions and using the AED defibrillator effectively,” the release stated.
“When EMS arrived, the patient's heart had been restarted and he was awake and talking,” the release continued. “Their heroic actions and willingness to help saved his life.”
Also recognized at the ceremony was student Allen Wilson, who was the first to recognize the teacher needed assistance and called for help.
“That day really brought the importance of CPR training to light. Even having a little bit of knowledge can help someone in a big way,” Yearous said. “We are so grateful the Nampa School District provided the AED machine. It was instrumental in helping us save his life.
“We were thrilled to get to see Mr. Choate today and see him progressing back to health.”