BOISE — The Senate State Affairs Committee sent bills aimed at restricting access to harmful materials to minors in schools and libraries, while adding criminal penalties and expanding judicial jurisdiction in the matter, to the Senate floor on Friday morning.

Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, sponsored both bills, which add public libraries, museums, and other public entities to existing laws that ban disseminating material harmful to minors. The bills will likely be amended to remove colleges and universities. The Legislature is in the final days of the session, and the bills will need to be taken up, amended and passed in both chambers before lawmakers leave town, otherwise the issue will wait until next year. 

