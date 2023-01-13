SWDH 71620 (3).jpg (copy)

Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder. 

At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release.

