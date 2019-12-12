Two passengers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, deputies investigated a crash that occurred just after 8 a.m. Thursday on Kuna Mora Road. It appeared the driver, who was later transported to an area hospital, lost control while driving around a curve. The car rolled into a ditch and hit a power pole.
Neither the driver's identity nor those of the two passengers who were killed has been released.
The Ada County Coroner's Office issued a press release around 4 p.m. Thursday saying the passengers' names are being withheld pending proper notification of legal next of kin. The office expects to release those names Friday.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Kuna Mora Road was closed for several hours near the Interstate 84 exit while deputies investigated. The road was opened in mid-afternoon.
