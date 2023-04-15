Subscribe
Idaho State Police are investigating two fatal crashes in Canyon County.
The first occurred Friday at 2:45 p.m., when a Chevrolet passenger car collided head-on with a Chrysler passenger car at Don Lane and Highway 20 West of Notus.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 67-year-old woman from Bandon, Oregon, died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old woman from Caldwell, was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Chrysler was wearing a seat belt; the driver of the Chevrolet was not.
The second crash happened at 3:10 p.m. Friday on 11th Avenue North and Elm Lane north of Nampa.
A 38-year-old Nampa woman driving a Dodge SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a GMC pickup truck being driven by a 25-year-old Nampa man. The GMC left the roadway and overturned.
The driver of the GMC, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seat belt.
Both incidents remain under investigation by ISP.
