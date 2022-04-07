...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley in Oregon and Idaho.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Friday to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
JEROME COUNTY — A Meridian man who was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at police on Wednesday in Jerome County struck eight vehicles with gunfire and injured two individuals, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
Braddley D.W. Tannehill, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and assault or battery on certain personnel on Wednesday.
He allegedly struck six personal vehicles and two law enforcement vehicles with gunfire, according to ISP. The news release stated that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. They have been released from the hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds, according to ISP.
The incident occurred when an Idaho State Police trooper caught up to Tannehill after hearing reports of shots being fired down Interstate 84, according to ISP.
The trooper reported coming under fire, the release said, and other agencies joined in pursuing Tannehill's vehicle. Law enforcement did not discharge their weapons toward the suspect, the news release stated.
At 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was stopped at a milepost where two individuals inside the truck were taken into custody.
Idaho State Dispatch urges those with information to come forward and call 208-846-7500.