BOISE — Idahoans on both sides of the current presidential-impeachment question are expected to rally in downtown Boise tonight to either show their support for U.S. President Donald Trump or for his impeachment and removal.
The protests are among hundreds nationwide scheduled to take place the night before Wednesday’s historic vote on impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives. The vote is expected to break largely along party lines, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Trump would be only the third president in the nation’s history to be impeached. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were acquitted after trials in the Senate.
A protest and counter-protest in Boise were organized by local chapters of two national groups.
The first protest was organized by a collection of organizations, such as Public Citizen and Need to Impeach, through MoveOn.org. Those groups advocate for Trump’s removal from office. The organizations have dubbed Tuesday’s nationwide protests the “Nobody is Above the Law Demonstration," according to the website. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., and participants are asked to "line the downtown streets," between Capitol Boulevard and Ninth Street. According to the website, the Boise event has nearly 600 RSVPs.
“Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, and fed-up Republicans alike are all truly waking up to the fact that the Trump Administration is responsible for repeatedly violating the Constitution and breaking laws,” according to the website. “NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW! It is time that we, the people, let them know that this is not acceptable - and we will show it with our demonstrations, votes, and other intentional actions.”
Event organizers did not immediately return a request for comment from the Idaho Press. On Impeach and Remove’s website, tonight’s rally is described as a “honk and wave” event. Participants were asked to bring impeachment posters to help catch the eye of drivers as they pass.
The Impeach and Remove event is one of more than 600, according to the website. The site describes the events as "visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal."
In response to the Impeach and Remove event, the Idaho chapter of MAGA Girl — a "Make America Great Again" women’s group that supports Trump and opposes impeachment — planned a counter-protest. Local MAGA Girl leader Carrie Fleming said the group is planning to meet at 3:45 p.m. at Fort Boise Park. Fleming said the group plans to start walking at 5p.m., and will eventually stand across the street from the Impeach and Remove event. The goal is to be visible, but not confrontational, she said.
“This is their rally,” she said. “We’re going down there peacefully. We hope they remain peaceful as well.”
The Idaho chapter of MAGA Girl is about four months old, Fleming said. She estimates the group has about 119 members. She said she only found out about the other group's impeachment rallies 24 hours prior to the scheduled start time. Because of that, she said, she expects turnout from her group to be smaller than usual — she estimated maybe 15 people would partake.
“Even if it was just me standing out there, I would,” she said.
While she opposes impeachment, Fleming said she would love to see a political dialogue open that she feels is not present in American politics right now.
“What I would like to see is for us to come together, the left and the right,” she said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.