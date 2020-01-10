Idaho public health officials are reporting that two Idaho children have died from influenza-related causes.
One child from northern Idaho and one from eastern Idaho have died, according to a press release Friday from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The department and Idaho public health districts are investigating reports of the death of a third child, from eastern Idaho, that appears to be related to influenza.
According to the press release, most influenza-related deaths in Idaho occur among older adults, which makes the children's deaths unusual. During the last five flu seasons, only one Idaho child died of influenza-related causes.
”Our hearts go out to the families of these children," Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the department’s Division of Public Health, said in the release. "This flu strain appears to be impacting some children in Idaho heavily, and we want to make sure that Idahoans are taking precautions to stay safe this flu season. Influenza illness has been increasing in Idaho and around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted they have seen more pediatric influenza deaths than usual by this time of year. If you or your children are sick with the flu, contact your medical provider; there are medications that can reduce the severity and duration of the illness.”
According to the release, it is too soon to predict if this influenza season will be more severe than previous influenza seasons. However, data available from the CDC indicate the current season is earlier than normal and influenza B has been circulating more than influenza A. The influenza B strains may be impacting children more severely than adults.
The release recommends people get a flu vaccine every year and seek medical attention when sick.
The release said certain people have a higher risk of complications from influenza, including:
- Adults 65 years and older
- Pregnant women
- Young children
- People with asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart disease, or a history of stroke
- People with compromised immune systems from cancer or HIV infection
- Children with certain neurologic conditions