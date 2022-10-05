Idaho Supreme Court sign 1-3-22

The Idaho Supreme Court convenes Thursday to hear oral arguments on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

When the Idaho Supreme Court convenes Thursday to hear oral arguments on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws, the state’s trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions will have been in effect for exactly six weeks.

