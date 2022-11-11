Two friends are teaming up for an epic fundraiser, pushing themselves farther than they’ve ever gone before, all to support veterans and their families.
On Nov. 25, when most people will be recovering from their Thanksgiving feast and scouring the Black Friday sales, Drew Rasmussen and Jason Mallouf will set out on a 24-hour walk, from Eagle to Cascade, and possibly farther. It’s their way to “pay it forward” and give to families of veterans this Christmas.
“It’s just a way to give back and help families who gave to us,” Mallouf shared. “Without our military, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have right now. We need to give back to them. My uncle and grandpa were in the military, and they went through a lot, and that’s what inspires me.”
Rasmussen and Mallouf met at the gym and shared a passion for bodybuilding. A few years ago, Rasmussen was going through a low point in his life, and a friend recommended the book “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins. The friend assured him that it would “change his life.”
In the book, Goggins tells the story of how he rose up out of poverty and overcame difficult circumstances to become a Navy Seal and later compete in ultra-marathons, pushing his body to achieve the unimaginable, while learning valuable life lessons.
“David Goggins is crazy in the most awesome way possible,” Rasmussen said. “After reading “Can’t Hurt Me” I really started to develop this different mentality. Turns out Jason had read the same book.”
The book inspired the two to take action. “Drew and I were talking, and I said, dude, we are on this spiritual journey almost, and while we don’t have everything in life that we want, we’re grateful for what we do have,” Mallouf said. “And that gave us this idea that we want to help other people, and we came up with this, to adopt these families for Christmas.”
The two set up a GoFundMe account and are working with the veterans’ assistance nonprofit Soldier’s Angels to identify families in the area that could use extra help this holiday season.
They originally set their goal at $2,500, but after seeing the initial response, they have upped it to $5,000. “Idaho is such a good military supporting community,” Rasmussen said. “I’ve lived here my entire life. Word spreads fast and once people see things like this, it blows up, which is exciting.”
Rasmussen and Mallouf say they will use 100 percent of what they raise to purchase gifts, clothing, medicine, gift cards and whatever the families need. They hope to deliver the gifts themselves.
“We want to be able to say to them, we had over 100 people donate to this, or whatever the number is,” Mallouf said. “We want to let them know, there’s people that support you.”
Rasmussen added with a laugh, “I’ll let Jason do it, otherwise I might cry!”
They expect the walk itself will be grueling, considering the time of year. The plan is to start in Eagle at 7 a.m. on Nov. 25, and end in Cascade. According to Google maps, Mallouf said, that’s 70.1 miles and should take one day and 14 minutes to walk. And they may go further. “We’re just going to push,” he said. “If our legs are good at 70, then we’re going for 100. We’re going for McCall!”
To prepare, they’ve been working out, going for long walks, using a stair master and elliptical. They have a long list of items to bring, including head lamps, mole skin, anti-chafe cream, water and power bars.
From midnight to 1 a.m. they plan to observe a moment of silence for fallen soldiers. “That’s really important to us, just to honor the people that have passed,” Rasmussen said.
They’re planning to record the walk and post live updates, which people can follow as the pair make their way north along Highway 55.
“I think it will bring awareness,” Mallouf said. “Not many people walk for 24 hours, right? We are getting the word out there and people are like, they walked for 24 hours, and they did it for veterans.”
If you want to contribute, go to GoFundMe.com and search for “M&R 24 Hour Holiday Walk for Veterans and Family.” They will accept donations through the first week of December. You can follow their walk on Instagram: @Drew.Rasmussen1991 and @Mallouf.J.