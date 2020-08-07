BOISE — Early voting for the Aug. 25 election will start on Monday, Aug. 10.
Voters looking to cast ballots on the upcoming West Ada County Joint School District supplemental levy will have two spots to choose from in Ada County for early voting from Monday, Aug. 10, to Friday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ada County Elections Office — 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Suite 100, Boise
- Meridian City Hall — 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian
Eligible voters can vote at either location; to determine if you are an eligible voter, go to www.AdaCountyElections.com, call the Elections Office at 208-287-6868 or email the office at elections@adacounty.id.gov. Polling locations will be open on Aug. 25 as well.