CALDWELL — Two Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to suspected fentanyl while booking an inmate into the Dale Haile Detention Center in Caldwell early Friday evening.
The deputies were performing a routine search of an inmate during the intake process at about 5:30 p.m. when they located a substance on the inmate's person, a Canyon County Sheriff's Office news release said. After confiscating the substance, the deputies began experiencing symptoms related to suspected fentanyl exposure. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment and have since been released, the release said. They are currently recovering at home in stable condition.
The inmate in possession of the substance did not exhibit any symptoms and is being held in the Dale Haile Detention Center on multiple felony charges, the release said.
“It is well documented that fentanyl and other related and illegal chemical variants pose a serious threat to our citizens and law enforcement," Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release.
The Caldwell Fire Department responded to the scene with a hazmat team to decontaminate the exposed areas. Local law enforcement was also notified of the situation. The de-contamination process was completed and the intake area of the jail was re-opened at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.