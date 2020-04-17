Alex Pickering, a strategist for Idaho's Central and Southwest health districts, and Daniel Murphy are running for seats on the Ada County Highway District Commissioner.
Commission seats are non-partisan, so the election takes place in the November general election rather than May primaries. And non-partisan candidates have until Sept. 1 to file to run for an election.
Pickering, of Boise, is looking to take Rebecca Arnold's District 2 seat in this November's election. Arnold has held District 2's spot since 2005 and ran for mayor of Boise last fall. Her term expires at the end of 2020. Arnold has not yet filed paperwork to run in the 2020 election.
Murphy, of Eagle, will challenge Commissioner Jim Hansen in District 1 if Hansen decides to run again. Murphy is running on better road repairs, which includes better grade manhole covers, and fiscal responsibility. Murphy was not immediately available for a phone interview Friday.