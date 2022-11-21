BOISE — There may be only seven Democrats in the 35-member Idaho Senate, but there’s a contested race for Senate minority leader between Sens. Janie Ward-Engelking and Melissa Wintrow.
The two Democratic senators from Boise are facing off for the top minority leadership post in the Senate, which is opening because of the retirement of longtime Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
“With contested leadership races, it can provide options in terms of general approach or style to being in leadership, or what the priorities might be,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “Even though they’re small, there may be some different ideas on how they should approach their role as the minority party. So having a contested race does provide an opportunity to kind of reflect and have a conversation about those types of topics.”
Ward-Engelking is currently the Senate minority caucus chair, a position she’s held for the past two years; she’s beginning her sixth term in the Senate.
“I’ve been mentored by four of the best: Michelle, Grant, Maryanne, and Cherie,” she said, referring to Stennett; current Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne; former Caucus Chair Maryanne Jordan and former Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner-Webb. “So I think I have the experience and the expertise to be an effective leader for the Democrats.”
She added, “I do believe that the Senate operates a little bit differently than the House, and I’ve worked really hard to build relationships. … We don’t get anything done unless we work with our colleagues across the aisle.”
Wintrow is starting her second Senate term; she previously served three terms in the House.
“I have been so blessed to have been able to serve in our Legislature eight years and I have just learned a ton,” she said. “And I think it’s time to try to share the lessons I’ve learned on a larger stage to help our caucus, to help our state.”
She said, “Really, I think the main role of the minority leader is to elevate and help people understand what it means to be an Idaho Democrat.”
Wintrow said, “Folks like to brand us with these ludicrous, crazy taglines, and it’s really not the case. Idaho Democrats have grit, perseverance, we value hard work, standing up for everyday Idahoans when government wields too much power. We have demonstrated that.”
“We are interested in everyday good government, providing vital services to the people who need them,” she said, “and not all these attacks on our human rights and dignity.”
Even a small minority caucus can have an impact on legislative outcomes, Kettler noted. “If the majority party is divided enough, then the minority party can play a role,” she said. “That is where sometimes those minority party votes can be key, whether it’s in committee, depending on committee membership, or on the floor.”
“It’s hard when the minority party is so small,” she noted, “but we’ll kind of see what the Senate looks like.”
Ward-Engelking said there are unknowns, with so many new senators coming in, “But I think there will be an element of Republicans that are going to need our votes as a Democratic caucus to get some bills through, and especially budgets.”
“Many of those budgets pass by very few votes in the House,” she noted, “and we might see some of that in the Senate. In the past, usually a budget had maybe at the most one or two, maybe three no votes in the Senate, because we work hard collaboratively with our Republican colleagues to get the best budget we can. And when it comes out of JFAC (the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee), it usually passes the Senate with very few no votes. That may not be the case this year.”
“We may need a coalition to get those budgets through,” she said.
Ward-Engelking said Democrats in the Senate tend to focus on working with their Republican colleagues on bipartisan legislation. “We farm our bills out,” she said. “If we don’t think we can get it across the finish line, we try to find people that we can work with and cosponsor a bill. We almost always have Republican cosponsors on our bill, and sometimes they carry it on the floor. It just makes more sense. If you want to get the legislation done, you find a way to do it.”
She cites as among Senate Democrats’ legislative successes the bipartisan legislation for full-day optional kindergarten in Idaho; major anti-bullying legislation; loan forgiveness for rural teachers; expansion of teacher health insurance; PTSD coverage for first responders; a 30-day minimum for notice to tenants of rent increases; and legislation on which she and other Democrats worked with the Idaho Department of Insurance and others to get children’s hearing aids covered under private health insurance plans.
She also pointed to legislation backed by all of JFAC to fund a full-time sign language interpreter for the director of the Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, once lawmakers learned the director had to bring in an interpreter each time they requested to talk with him; and adding closed captioning to Idaho Public Television’s live-stream coverage of legislative proceedings.
“We’ve been very successful,” Ward-Engelking said. “We’ve passed a lot of bills that have made a lot of difference in the state of Idaho,” even when, as in the case of the bullying and teacher loan forgiveness bills, it took multiple years.
Wintrow said Idaho Democrats want to “make sure everyone has the freedom to be who they are and to succeed. We oppose all forms of discrimination. We want a society where hard work is rewarded and everybody has that ability to achieve that American dream.”
That means, she said, to “push back against a government that wants to control your every waking moment. I think, unfortunately, this is not the Republican Party we knew. … The Republican Party, as we saw in their convention, is facing a lot of strife and division and conflict. And I think the role of the minority will be once again to be the reasonable voice in the room, to look at what common, everyday Idahoans want and need, and not get lost in the extremes in the ideologies and the politics.”
She said that doesn’t always require getting legislation passed. “We work with state agencies, we partner with stakeholders, we try to find ways to solve problems that don’t need legislation and more government,” she said.
As examples, she cited her work with stakeholders including the state prison system, law enforcement, the Idaho Transportation Department and more when concerns arose about difficulties inmates being released from prison faced in getting an official ID, which they need to secure a job and housing. “That happened without legislation,” she said. Portable ID stations were set up at every prison “to make their re-entry into society smoother.”
Other examples included her work with the Idaho National Guard and others to get a barracks named for the late World War II veteran Vernon Baker, after a constituent brought her the idea in the wake of the George Floyd killing. Baker, of St. Maries, was the only living Black World War II veteran to receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest commendation for battlefield valor. The barracks was dedicated and Baker’s family honored at the ceremony.
Wintrow also has worked to pass bipartisan legislation. The former first full-time director of the Women’s Center at Boise State University for 15 years, she worked directly in service work with victims and survivors of sexual violence. So when reporter Ruth Brown, then with the Idaho Press, broke the story that rape evidence kits were sitting untested on shelves across the state, hindering prosecution of the crimes, Wintrow, then a freshman state representative who had just visited the state crime lab, “gathered folks together and we started drafting.” What followed was a series of bills, one each year, making major reforms to Idaho’s evidence practices for rape kits, including specific testing requirements, tracking and data.
“That was a bipartisan thing – we should all be in support of that, to come together to support victims,” she said. “I’m just so thankful to everyone that helped collaborate on that, police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, victims’ advocates. So many people came together to advocate for that legislation. I think it’s made things better for victims.”
“I have the ability to see political opportunity and how to capitalize on that in a constructive way,” Wintrow said. “That was a political opportunity to help victims right then and to get ‘er done.”
She added, “I think the women’s center background is a huge part of who I am, because that taught me how to piece together things, taught me how to bring people together and find the resources that you need, especially if you don’t have the formal authority in your title.”
She also spearheaded widely supported legislation to allow Idahoans to remove archaic, racist covenants and restrictions from their property deeds; and to extend a property tax break to low-income people who provide in-home care in their homes.
“I will stand firmly and shoulders-back to defend people who are being picked on,” Wintrow said. “I think that’s at the heart of how people know me. … I have to really be an ambassador of my team and the entire party.”
Ward-Engelking was a classroom teacher for 33 years; she grew up on a dairy farm and both her parents were educators as well as farmers. She was first elected to the Idaho House in 2012, and served there for one year; when then-Democratic Sen. Branden Durst had to resign because he was no longer living in Idaho, Ward-Engelking was appointed to the Senate seat by then-GOP Gov. Butch Otter.
She’s served there since. “I think there’s quite a bit of difference in the decorum,” she said, between the House and the Senate. In the Senate, she noted, if something comes up and someone questions another senator, the Senate goes at ease to talk it out quietly before reconvening. “Or if you see a flaw in the bill, you go at ease and bills get sent to the amending order in the Senate to be fixed, not necessarily to die, and that’s a huge difference,” she said.
In addition, “There’s fewer of us, and so we get to know each other and the families better, I think. At least that’s my take,” she said. The Senate has 35 members, while the House has 70.
“I think we have a chance to make a positive difference in the upcoming session,” Ward-Engelking said. “You have to work hard, and as a Democrat, sometimes it’s a heavy lift. But it’s not impossible, and I don’t give up if something doesn’t work one year. Then we go back and see if we can figure out what we can get. Maybe it’s not the whole package, maybe we just get a piece of it. But I don’t plan on giving up. I think my Democratic colleagues are much like that.”
The Senate Democrats plan to hold their minority leader vote first when they gather in caucus on the evening of Nov. 30; then, after that, members will decide if they’re running for the other two minority leadership posts. That means even an unsuccessful candidate for the top spot might still serve in leadership.
All four party caucuses, including the House and Senate Republicans and the House and Senate Democrats, will elect their leaders that evening, on the eve of the Legislature’s Dec. 1 organizational session for the upcoming year.
Ward-Engelking said, “Regardless of what happens in this race for minority leader, we plan on moving forward as a unified caucus, and I’ll work hard to make sure that happens. That’s important. There’s too few of us to not have a unified group.”