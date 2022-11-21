Senate Dems on Floor Legislature March16-10.jpg (copy)

The seven Democratic members of the Idaho Senate speak amongst themselves while at ease in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Boise on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Just three members of the caucus are returning this year, but they'll be joined by new colleagues and still will have a seven-member caucus.

 Jake King/Idaho Press, file

BOISE — There may be only seven Democrats in the 35-member Idaho Senate, but there’s a contested race for Senate minority leader between Sens. Janie Ward-Engelking and Melissa Wintrow.

The two Democratic senators from Boise are facing off for the top minority leadership post in the Senate, which is opening because of the retirement of longtime Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.

Janie Ward-Engelking

Sen. Melissa Wintrow

Melissa Wintrow

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

