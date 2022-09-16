South Pool (copy)

South Pool is located on Shoshone Street in Boise. It was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

 Submitted Photo/City of Boise

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 14 on KTVB.COM.

If you have ever gone swimming at the Lowell or South pools in Boise, you can now say you have been swimming in a piece of history. The two pools were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) this month.

Lowell Pool (copy)

Lowell Pool is located on North 28th Street in Boise. It was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Recommended for you

Load comments