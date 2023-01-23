thumbnail_IMG_5409.jpg (copy)

Boise Police cars during Saturday's March for Life and counter protest in downtown Boise.

 Jeanne Huff / Boise Weekly

BOISE — Following Saturday's March for Life and counter protest, at which the respective sides celebrated and decried the ending of Roe v Wade from opposing viewpoints, two people were arrested from the Idaho Abortion Rights organization as it was dispersing in downtown Boise.

The organization that, in addition to putting together "peaceful protests," offers access to safe abortions and Plan B as well as contraceptives, had decided to do a spur-of-the-moment sidewalk protest, according to Idaho Abortion Rights Founder Kimra Luna. As the group wound down Idaho Street and turned onto 10th Street, a barrage of police cars screamed west from Capitol Boulevard down Main Street, lights flashing and sirens blaring.

