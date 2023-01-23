BOISE — Following Saturday's March for Life and counter protest, at which the respective sides celebrated and decried the ending of Roe v Wade from opposing viewpoints, two people were arrested from the Idaho Abortion Rights organization as it was dispersing in downtown Boise.
The organization that, in addition to putting together "peaceful protests," offers access to safe abortions and Plan B as well as contraceptives, had decided to do a spur-of-the-moment sidewalk protest, according to Idaho Abortion Rights Founder Kimra Luna. As the group wound down Idaho Street and turned onto 10th Street, a barrage of police cars screamed west from Capitol Boulevard down Main Street, lights flashing and sirens blaring.
Ashlee Worle, who was leading chants with a portable loudspeaker, was the first one arrested. "(The police officer) came from behind," Luna said. "He approached her and grabbed her. He just started pulling her from the crowd."
Another member of the group, Tiffani Deems, concerned about what was going on, "went over and asked, 'what are you doing?'" Luna said. The officer gave no reason, she said, but promptly arrested Deems. In the commotion, Deems' glasses fell off and were stomped on. "She was mad her glasses had been broken," Luna said. "She was arrested for arguing with the police."
According to a police report, the official charges were, for Worle, 22 of Boise: misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, and a citation for noise prohibitions – residential; and for Deems, 37, also of Boise: resisting or obstructing officers.
The Boise Police Department also issued the following statement regarding the incidents: "During the demonstration at the State Capitol building, a demonstrator, Ashlee Worle was warned by officers about her use of an amplified device without a permit. As the crowd dispersed Worle was seen using the same amplified device while walking near 10th and Idaho. Boise Police made contact with Worle and attempted to have another discussion about the violation and issue a citation. Evidence indicates Worle acknowledged the officers instructions but then began pulling away and was detained. A second subject, Tiffani Deems attempted to intervene, getting between officers and Worle as Worle was being detained. Officers separated Deems while taking Worle into custody on the listed charge. Deems attempted to intervene again and was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on the listed charge."
Luna said the arrests were totally unnecessary and unwarranted. "We are not burning down buildings or throwing Molotov cocktails," Luna said. "Besides, there's no such thing as a noise ordinance in the middle of the day, and even so, they fine you, they do not arrest you. They did not say, 'you can't be using that device,' they just arrested her. This guy just wanted to arrest someone. Period."
The organization swiftly posted on Instagram and in a matter of hours was able to post bail for the two arrested — $325 and $350, respectively, Luna said. In the ensuing time period, the group also scurried to seek out legal representation and "(Worle's) mom was there — we had to give her emotional support and let her know we were going to get Ashlee out as soon as possible."
Luna said she had been arrested with a similar charge on May 14 and has filed a tort complaint in that matter. She also said this is Worle's second brush with the law.