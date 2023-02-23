Two men have been arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting near the College of Idaho campus.
Traystin Riach and Milo Yerby, both 19 from Meridian, were arrested Wednesday at their respective homes, according to a Caldwell Police news release. They've been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, riot, and intimidating a witness, all felonies.
“Today is another example of how professional, dedicated and relentless our detectives are in the pursuit of justice for our community," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. "When the shooting occurred on Sunday morning, I knew that the individuals involved, wouldn’t be able to escape the team of tenacious and astute investigators we have in our Department. This violence must stop. Enough is enough!”
No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at a fraternity house on East Oak Street near the C of I campus in Caldwell. Preliminary evidence suggested that there may have been a verbal altercation outside the fraternity after two or three males were denied entry, Caldwell Police previously said, and it was believed that the males parked nearby and fired rounds in the directions of the house, striking parked vehicles.
The Garden City and Meridian police departments assisted with the investigation. Police are still seeking information on the incident; anyone with details is urged to call 208-343-COPS or nonemergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.