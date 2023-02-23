SWDH 71620 (3).jpg (copy)

Two men have been arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting near the College of Idaho campus.

Traystin Riach and Milo Yerby, both 19 from Meridian, were arrested Wednesday at their respective homes, according to a Caldwell Police news release. They've been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, riot, and intimidating a witness, all felonies. 

