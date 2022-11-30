Bans Off Our Bodies rally

A Bans Off Our Bodies rally attendee holds up a sign in front of the Idaho Capital Building on May 14. Several thousand Idahoans attended the event to listen to guest speakers and march toward the Idaho Supreme Court. 

 Christina Lords/Idaho CapitalSun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Nov. 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Two people who were arrested by Boise Police Department officers during abortion rights protests in May have filed tort claims against the city of Boise alleging violations of civil rights, assault and battery and infliction of emotional distress, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Recommended for you

Load comments