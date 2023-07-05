Support Local Journalism


For the 36th year, the Boise Twilight Criterium is returning downtown.

Professional and amateur crit racers from around the world will take to the City of Trees’ streets on Saturday in this fast-paced, closed-circuit race that’s free to watch.

