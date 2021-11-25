BOISE — Thousands of exercisers took to the streets of downtown Boise on Thursday, Thanksgiving morning, to compete in the Boise Turkey Day 5k.
“Turkey Day 5k is a whole family fun run designed to kick off your day with fun, energy, and community,” the event’s site says.
The race is back after taking a break in 2020, said Keith Hughes, one of the race’s organizers. This year, 3,000 people registered to participate in the Boise race, Hughes said. Another event was added in Caldwell this year, and 700 people registered there, he said. Those numbers are down from 2019, when 7,000 people participated in Boise, Hughes said.
Sophia Doumani, the host of the travel show “Hidden Gems in the Gem State,” was getting ready to walk the course with her 6-month-old puppy, Peanut. She first did the course two years ago when she was a reporter for CBS 2 and the company signed employees up.
“I loved it, and yeah, here we are,” Doumani said. “I wanted to do it again.”
Despite the cold, participants ranging in age from children to adults chatted animatedly while awaiting the 9 a.m. kickoff, seemingly eager to get moving. Some sported colorful tutus akin to turkey tails, while others donned festive hats, like slices of pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top.
Runners and walkers followed a large 5 kilometer (3.1 miles) loop around downtown, beginning at Fifth Street and West Main Street at 9 a.m. From there, they headed east before turning north up North Third Street, left on West Fort Street, and south on 15th before looping back east, and finishing near Boise City Hall, where cocoa, coffee, and snacks awaited.
At 9:14 a.m., 14 minutes after the start of the race, the first participants came charging across the finish line.
“Yeah, I hadn’t run a 5K in a year,” said Cruz Flores, who placed fourth. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I PR’d from it,” he said, which meant he set a personal record for that distance.
Runner Nicole Lyons was one of the first women to cross the finish line. Lyons runs marathons, but said she had taken a break from the running world after having a baby almost a year ago.
“I went in hoping to break 17:30 and have fun,” Lyons said, adding “it was comfortably painful the whole way.” Lyon’s watch indicated she had maintained a 5:35 pace, she said.
For Kate Groenert, 13, this Turkey Trot felt better than her last.
“When I did it last time, I hadn’t been as into running, but now I’m into running and it was really fun,” Groenert said.
Beau Hawkins ran the course while pushing his son, Red Hawkins, in a stroller.
“It was fun,” Hawkins said. “I wish I would have pushed a little harder, but I was a little intimidated — I had three water bottles for my group,” he said. Due to logistical difficulties, the water for participants had not been delivered, and participants were asked to bring their own water, Hughes said.
Hawkins was running with his wife, Kaitlyn Hawkins, and Kaitlyn’s parents, Monte and Karin Hickey.
“Really, just being here with everyone gets the energy up, and it’s a chilly start, but it’s perfect for once you’re actually running and get the blood flowing,” Kaitlin Hawkins said.
“It’s a great workout for pie,” Monte Hickey said.
“You’ve got to make room for the food,” Karin Hickey said.
For the 10th year, the events will benefit the Boise Rescue Mission and local Special Olympics teams, according to the event website. The organizers also encouraged participants to donate canned food, money, or volunteer their time for those organizations.